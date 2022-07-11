Chinese products attract visitors to Tanzania's largest trade fair

By Xinhua More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tens of hundreds of local and foreign visitors to the 46th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) are flocking to the Chinese pavilion to seek information on a range of products on display.

The Chinese manufacturing, processing, and construction equipment have been getting inquiries from visitors to the pavilion since the trade fair opened its doors on June 28 in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

The China pavilion is represented by the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center (EACLC Limited), a company that promotes business between Tanzania and China. Cathy Wang, director-general of EACLC Limited, said 52 firms from China's Shandong province are accommodated in the pavilion covering 450 square meters.

The China pavilion is showcasing a range of products, including agricultural products, agricultural machinery, garments, construction materials, packaging products, spare parts for vehicles, electronics and furniture, power generators and food processing machines and accessories for motorcycles. All these products are originally produced in Shandong province.

In addition, the China Pavilion has invited the Confucius Institute to arrange Chinese lion dance and Chinese kung Fu performances, which attracted a large audience.

Wang said the participation of Shandong companies has been organized by the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province.

"Tanzania-China trade and business relations have improved during the administration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan because of her commitment to the promotion of international relations," she said.

According to her, the business climate is booming in Tanzania and the business community from Shandong is looking for a reliable market for equipment in the agriculture, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

"The Shandong Department of Commerce is working on the promotion of domestic entrepreneurs to jointly explore the African market with genuine products. This goes in line with creating a conducive environment for enterprises to grow and offer employment, set up factories and big investments in Africa, particularly in Tanzania," she said.

Since it opened its doors, the China pavilion has been visited by a good number of dignitaries, including Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, former Tanzanian Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda, and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ashatu Kijaji.

According to the Chinese embassy in Tanzania, in 2020, China and Tanzania bilateral trade volume reached 4.58 billion U.S. dollars.

The 46th DIFT which ends on July 13 has attracted 180 foreign companies and 3,200 local firms displaying products, services and technologies used in the production of goods.

The DITF is an annual major promotional event that has established itself over the years as a shop window for Tanzanian products as well as for the east, central and southern African region.