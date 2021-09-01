Coffee prices up by 30pc as global production tumbles

By Florah Temba More by this Author

Moshi. The export price of coffee for 2021/22 financial year has gone up by 30 percent, it was announced here.

A 50-kilo bag of dry coffee beans is now selling at $186.17 (about Sh420,000) up from $130 during the last season.

Tanzania Coffee Board’s (TCB) sales and quality control manager Frank Nyarusi attributed the price rise to falling production in Brazil, the world’s leading coffee exporter.

He added that consumption of coffee in Tanzania has lately gone up, broadening the local market of one of Tanzania’s leading cash crops.

The coffee auctions for the 2021/22 season conducted by TCB commenced on August 12, this year and would be held on every Thursday.

“By the end of the season, at least 25 auctions will be held in various coffee growing zones in the country,” he told journalists at his office.

The zones are Songwe for the southern highland regions, Mbinga for southern zone, Moshi (northern) and Bukoba for the Lake zone regions, mainly for Robusta coffee. However, he insisted that farmers were free to sell their produce at any auction regardless of the geographical location.

According to him, coffee production in Tanzania will this year hit a record of 65,000 tonnes, of which 35,000 tonnes would be Arabica coffee and 30,000 tonnes Robusta.

Coffee is one of Tanzania’s leading traditional exports which contribute to generating foreign earnings.

Other traditional exports include cotton, sisal, cloves and tea.

During the year ending June 2021, the value of traditional exports was $578.4 million lower than $995.9 million in the corresponding period in 2020, according to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

The decline was observed in all traditional export crops save for coffee and sisal, the central bank said in its monthly economic review for July.