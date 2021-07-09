CRDB Bank launches graduate programme with focus on growth

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank Plc yesterday officially launched a training programme that is designed to equip fresh graduates with the relevant banking skills that would turn them into good future managers.

Known as ‘Graduate Development Programme’, the project is part of the lender’s efforts to sustain its good financial performance.

Apart from having one of the largest branch network across the country and operations in Burundi, CRDB Bank is also one of the most profitable companies in Tanzania. For instance, last year the bank’s net profit jumped to Sh153 billion from Sh123 billion in 2019. Its profit before tax rose to Sh62.284 billion in the first quarter of 2021, from Sh45.705 billion in a similar period last year.

“We are growing steadily. We have one of the widest branch networks in the country. We have operations in Burundi and we are now in the processing of venturing into the DRC. This growth means that we have to prepare the bank’s leaders for tomorrow and who will be able to move with the anticipated market demands,” said the CRDB Bank Plc managing director, Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela.

He said the programme was launched when some 32 fresh graduates (three of them are from Burundi) were already undertaking the training.

“After three years of the extensive programme, we employ them,” he said. The 32 were picked through a competitive process that was coordinated by a human resource consultancy firm, Niajiri, the CRDB Bank human resources manager, Mr Siaphoro Kishimbo.