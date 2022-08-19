CRDB Bank now ready to go cashless in its transactions customers

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank has launched a new campaign that seeks to entice customers to cultivate a culture of using TemboCard in their various transactions and help put the country on the right path to meeting its cashless aspirations.

With the six-month campaign dubbed “Tisha na TemboCard” the frequent users of the same (card), stood a chance to win various prizes including a trip to Qatar to watch the World Cup tournaments.

Other winners would be paid back 10 percent of the money they spent in purchases of various goods and services.

Speaking yesterday during the launching of the campaign here in the city, CRDB’s retail customer service acting director Boniventure Paul said in a space of six months of the campaign some Sh100 million will be up for grabs.

He said prizes would be issued to 200 customers who did more transactions through TemboCard.

“The first four customers to do more transactions during the entire campaign will qualify for a trip to Qatar to witness the World Cup tournaments,” noted Mr Paul.

Advertisement

“Our core goal is to create a cashless society. We need our customers to do away with cash which is unsafe and insecure.”

He urged the bank’s clients to continue with the culture of using cards even after the campaign came to an end.