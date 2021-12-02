CRDB Bank, Visa International unveil new campaign to promote cashless transactions

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The CRDB Bank has partnered with Visa International to launch a campaign that is geared at creating a culture of using the cards in making financial transactions.

Dubbed “Tisha Na TemboCARD Visa”, customers stand a chance to win various prizes, including watching Africa Cup of Nations Championship (Afcon) 2022 in Cameroon.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign yesterday, the bank’s retail banking director, Mr Boma Rabala, said prizes would be given to customers who would perform more transactions through their TemboCARD Visa throughout the campaign period that ends in March 2022.

“Our goal is to see our customers and Tanzanians create a culture of using their Bank cards to make purchases and to abandon the practice of using physical cash. During this campaign period, we will give prizes to more than 80 winners whereby 20 will be picked each month,” said Raballa.

He said customers will receive a variety of prizes including a five percent refund of the amount spent for payment of bills, smartphones, tablets, television sets, sofa sets, home theatres, as well as a tourist trips to Zanzibar or Serengeti.

“The major gift is a trip to Cameroon to watch the Afcon for 4 customers who will have more transactions during the month of December to January. Winners will be allowed to go with their spouses or friends,” said Rabala.

Raballa appealed to the Bank’s customers and Tanzanians in general to actively participate in the campaign by using their TemboCARD Visa cards to make payments while urging them to continue the practice even after the campaign as the aim is to make Bank card use a regular part of payment transactions as a strategy to build a cashless society.

CRDB Bank’s senior manager for card business, Ms Erica Mwaipopo, said to participate, one is expected to use their TemboCARD Visa cards to pay for purchases and services at shops, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels and petrol stations, purchasing equipment (PoS), as well as online payments, including paying for air tickets.