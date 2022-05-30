CRDB offers 9 percent deposit interest rate in new campaign

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Depositors with CRDB Bank Plc will earn up to nine percent in interest rates if they bank with the lender’s new product.

Dubbed ‘Mzigo Flexi’, the two-month campaign is deliberately designed to promote a culture of saving among its clients, allowing them to keep their money in the bank for a predetermined fixed time.

“This time deposit with fixed terms offers investment duration of three, six, 12 or 24 months and an interest rate of up to nine percent per annum,” the CRDB Bank’s director of retail banking, Boma Raballa said at the weekend.

He said to participate, a client was required to download application forms online, fill them in and submit to branch for further processes.

‘Mzigo Flexi’ targets individuals, including sole proprietors, employees, retirees and also groups, institutions and businesses so long as they are aged 18 and above and can invest at least Sh1 million.

Available in the local currency, ‘Mzigo Flexi’ is opened as sub-reference account of a customer’s main savings or current account.

“Customer can have more than one ‘Mzigo Flexi’ and invest in multiple contracts. Every contract will be an independent contract….the product does not have any monthly or withdrawal fees…the nine percent interest per annum is payable to customers’ personal account as per the agreed interest liquidation period (Monthly, Quarterly, Semi-annual, Annually or on maturity),”said Mr Raballa.

Should a customer decide to cancel the ‘Mzigo Flexi’ arrangement, he will have to forfeit 50 percent of the interest earned and proceed with depositing the money under the bank’s other normal arrangements.

Mzigo Flexi’ is arranged in such a manner that it also helps customers to grow their money so they can meet their business and personal obligations.

It is also an opportunity for those who are looking for regular income through short investments.