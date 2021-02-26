CRDB releases new App to enable self-account opening

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

CRDB Bank has announced the launch of its enhanced “SimBanking” mobile banking application and USSD to provide customers with state-of-the-art banking services designed to help manage their finances and achieve their financial goals.

Announcing the launch of the new SimBanking App, the Bank’s Managing Director, and Group CEO, Abdulmajid Nsekela said, the new app offers a wide range of banking services such as digital account opening, loan application, bill payments, and insurance payments.

With all the basic banking services available in the app, it makes the app be like a bank on its own and reinforces its new tag line "Benki ni SimBanking" “At CRDB Bank, customer centricity and convenience lie at the heart of all our initiatives. By downloading the enhanced SimBanking app, anyone can open a bank account wherever they are, cost-free.

We believe the new app will contribute much to our country’s financial inclusion efforts and supporting a cashless society agenda,” said Nsekela.

Nsekela hinted that the app has been designed using the best practices and latest technology to offer customers a simple, safe, and secure banking experience. “We are continuously reviewing our offerings to best respond to the changing needs of our customers, and this app is developed entirely based on customer feedback.

It is about leveraging world-class technology to deliver the future of banking today.” With seamless integration between the Bank’s systems and core insurance application systems of insurance companies, customers using the SimBanking app, can now also buy motor insurance policies. “.

We are also finalizing integration with Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) system to enable customers to receive digital stickers via the app instantly after making payment,” noted Nsekela. The Government is expecting to introduce digital motor insurance stickers coming April replacing the old stickers.

Speaking during the launch the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Dr. Faustine Ndungulile showered praises on CRDB Bank for designing and introducing innovative products and services that speed up the implementation of government-driven national economic and development programs.

“Today marks yet another milestone in our financial inclusion efforts. I am always encouraged when we launch a new financial product or service because we are deepening our country’s financial system. This event is a momentous occasion not only for CRDB Bank but also for our country,” said Dr. Ndugulile. Dr. Ndugulile encouraged Tanzanians, especially those in rural areas, to use the enhanced SimBanking App to open bank accounts and start enjoying banking services.

He also urged the Bank to start financial literacy programs to educate people on the importance of having bank accounts. “.. since now we have an easy and convenient way to open account that doesn’t need to visit the branch, I believe the enhanced SimBanking App will help us include many people in the formal financial system,” he added.

Digital transformation continues to constitute a significant part of the CRDB Bank’s ongoing five-year (2018 – 2022) strategy, with the bulk of its transformational budget allocated to digital initiatives. This has stood the Bank in good stead for quickly adapting to the changing consumer needs.



