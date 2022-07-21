CRDB voted Best Bank in Tanzania by EuroMoney

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank Plc has been voted as the best bank in Tanzania, thanks to its transformative approach.

The bank was named by Euromoney, a London-based monthly magazine that focuses on business and finance, it was revealed yesterday.

CRDB Bank Plc managing director, Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the award was in recognition of the bank’s transformation journey which focuses on creating sustained value, upping financial inclusion and building inclusive economic prosperity through innovative ways of delivering its products and services to clients.

“This award is proof that we are a leading bank in the country. It is also a sign of recognition to our transformative journey that has led to a sustainable growth of our bank,” said the CRDB boss.

Adding: “Our bank’s transformative journey has benefited our customers, investors and the country’s economy at large.”

Euromoney also recognised the bank’s digital revolution’s contribution, saying to a large extent it had bolstered financial inclusion.

“We have been in a forefront to help various sectors, agriculture and entrepreneurship, in particular,” he recounted.

Adding: “These sectors have been a catalyst for the country’s economic development.”

Mr Nsekela went further saying Euromoney recognised the bank for its pivotal role in facilitating strategic development projects implemented by the government and private sector.

He backed up his sentiments by citing examples of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station.

In 2004 CRDB became the first bank to be awarded the likes of the award by Euromoney.

“Winning the same award this year suggests that our bank keeps on growing day after day and we are proud that this has been recognised internationally,” said Mr Nsekela.

The bank was last year named by the Global Finance Journal as the best leading innovative bank in the country’s banking sector.

During the same year, the bank was awarded the 2021 ‘Quality Choice Prize’ by the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR)