Dawasa to start registration of sewage vehicles

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasa) has on Thursday, September 30 announced the registration of private sewage service providers and started issuing operating permits until October 16 this year.

Speaking at a news conference, the authority's Public Relations manager, Everlasting Lyaro, said the aim of the registration was to coordinate sewage service through vehicles and ensure that all sewage is deposited in Dawasa’s treatment ponds as part of conserving the environment.

“This exercise will take place at the Vingunguti sewage dams in Dar es Salaam where the vehicles that will be registered will be affixed with Dawasa’s stickers and given a registration certificate to show that they have met the criteria to provide the service to the community," she said.

Ms Lyaro added the drivers are required to arrive with their sewage vehicles with two coloured photographs of the vehicle owner as well as a copy of voters cards, nationality ID or passport, a copy of the vehicle log book, a copy of the insurance and a copy of the license certified by Weight and Measurement Agency (WMA) confirming the volume of the tank.