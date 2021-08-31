East African Breweries highlights impact of its community projects in new report

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. East African Breweries Limited (EABL) on Tuesday launched its community support projects report dubbed: ‘EABL Sustainability Report 2020’.

Bearing the theme:'Crafting A Sustainable Future’, the report provides a detailed overview of the brewer’s community support programmes in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

It also highlights the impact of on communities in the region.

In Tanzania, the programmes are undertaken by Serengeti Brweries Limited (SBL).

They include water stewardship, support for local farmers, promoting responsible drinking, championing inclusion and diversity as well as tree planting. The programmes are implemented under the banner of Society 2030.

SBL’s managing director Mark Ocitti said on Tuesday that under its water stewardship programme, the company had enabled over two million people in Tanzania to access safe and clean.

“Our aim is to give back to the community every drop that the company uses each year in its beer and spirits production,” he said.

SBL has undertaken 21 water projects in water-stressed areas countrywide since 2010, Ocitti said.

In 2020, he said, SBL sourced 70 percent equivalent to 17,000 tonnes of its raw materials including barley, maize and sorghum from a network of 400 local farmers in eight regions.

“SBL provides these farmers with support through regular training on sustainable farming, early warning and assessment. We also link them to financial institutions to access credit facilities,” he said.

Other community interventions by SBL include the agro-industry scholarship programme which is popularly known as Kilimo-Viwanda.

The programme had benefited over 70 students to access tertiary education in agricultural disciplines in local colleges.

The beer amker also promotes self-control in its clients’ drinking behaviours.

This its Don't Drink and Drive, the company reaches thousands of beneficiaries, primarily targeting drivers of public service vehicles, motorbike taxi riders (commonly known as bodabodas), pedestrians and college students among others.

The launch event also featured a panel discussion on levers neeeded to create a sustainable agricultural sector in Tanzania that brought discussants from diverse backgrounds in the country.

Those in attendance included regulators, innovators, business persons, SMEs, policymakers and tech enthusiasts, economists, bankers and representatives from diplomatic circles.



