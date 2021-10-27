Exclusive gambling promotions that you can use in Tanzania

If you are interested in gambling promotions that are not available elsewhere, you should definitely check the special bonuses in Tanzania. The online betting websites that operate in the country offer some of the most impressive offers in the industry. That’s because online bettors in Tanzania are not usually impressed by the average betting offers.

Succeeding in the iGaming business in Tanzania requires the operators to be a lot more creative than usual. Let’s check which are some of the offers you may have the pleasure of putting to the test.





Weekly Draws

Since it is hard to impress the average bettor from Tanzania, some betting platforms decided to create special types of promos, such as weekly draws. Online punters who open the website of Efirbet will see that there are more than 5 bonuses for 22bet Tanzania, and one of them is the weekly draw. As its name implies, this is a proposal that is available every week. In order to participate, punters usually have to deposit a specific amount of money or use a promo code.

There are Weekly Draws that can only be used by sports punters. In this case, the offer will require them to make free predictions, and if they guess the final result, the bookie will give them special rewards.

Advertisement





Book-A-Bet

The second offer that you probably can’t use outside of Tanzania is called book-a-bet. The latter is a sports-exclusive promotion that allows you to make a prediction about several upcoming football events. Once you are ready, you need to share your predictions with your friends/acquaintances. If they decide to create an account and place a bet, the bookmaker will give you some sort of reward, such as bonus funds.





Offer for losing multiple bets in a row

If you reside in Tanzania and don’t like losing, you will have the opportunity to try out a promotion that will give you extra funds for losing. In fact, it is one of the five bonuses for 22bet Tanzania from Efirbet, so make sure to check its conditions. Even though it is not advisable to lose your bet on purpose just to get this offer, the fact that the iGaming operator will give you some of the money back is always a plus.





Double Day Payout

Another offer that will make your betting experience memorable is called Double Day Payout. This is a special reward that can only be used by football bettors. If you like this sport and decide to bet on some of the most anticipated derby matches of the week, you will have the chance to double your winnings.

Of course, this is easier said than done because you will have to punt on several events and predict all of them successfully.





Build a Bet

Lastly, we have the reward called Build a Bet, and it requires you to be more creative. Once you start using this offer, you have to create your own bet by combining different markets and features. The more options you use, the higher your bonus.