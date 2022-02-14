Faidika brings its services closer to clients with new digital platform

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Faidika Microfinance Tanzania has launched what it terms as ‘LetsGo Digital Mall’ as part of its transformational strategy.

LetsGo Digital Mall is an interactive platform that customers can access via their mobile phones, online, or via USSD.

“As the platform evolves, the LetsGO Digital Mall will serve as an interactive access catalyst, extending customers’ reach to an array of options and choices in financial and lifestyle services, including digital payments, savings solutions, rewards, personal insurance, shopping, and cross-border trading as well as educational and personal empowerment portals,” the Faidika Microfinance Tanzania managing director, Mr Baraka Munisi, said at the weekend.

The platform enables existing customers to apply for new or top-up loans, access account details, statements and update personal information.

“Through this digital platform, we are enhancing customer experience through easier access, improving turnaround times through end-to-end processing technology, and increasing customer choice by enabling us to launch more products, sooner. Digital supports our promise to improve the lives of Tanzanians – wherever they may be located, any time of day,” he said during the event that was graced by the director of financial systems of the ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr John Sausi. Customers can reach the Mall through the web, mobile or even save on data costs by using the USSD channel.

Faidika Microfinance board chairman Adam Mayingu said the company was committed to investing in its Tanzania operations by training its people in agile methodologies and digital skills to support the growth and expansion of the business.

Advertisement

“LetsGo is a new brand in Faidika Microfinance Tanzania’s brand stable, resonating and reiterating the Group’s regional transformation strategy and vision to build a world-class, future-fit organization that supports individuals and micro and small entrepreneurs to achieve their goals and aspirations,” he said.