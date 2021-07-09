Firm pledges over Sh2.6 billion worth investment in Iringa

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Iringa. The government authorities in Iringa said yesterday that they were in full support of a planned $1.1 million (about Sh2.6 billion) investment planned by an agriculture-based firm.

Farm For the Future (FFF) recently announced it would invest $1.1 million in building a dam and related irrigation systems to water its 250-hectare farm in the region.

The farm will be used for growing seed maize and macadamia nuts.

Speaking during a tour of the farm yesterday, the Iringa Regional Commissioner, Queen Sendiga, said FFF was complementing government’s efforts at lifting people out of poverty.

“Looking at the benchmark set in transforming people’s lives while successfully running a commercial farm, I see FFF as a centre of excellence for commercial farming, good agricultural practices and community empowerment. I believe this unique model could be replicated across Tanzania,” she said.

The environmental impact assessment on the project is under way and construction of the dam is to start in August 2021, according to the FFF chairman and project manager, Mr Osmund Ueland.

Advertisement

“The irrigation systems will be installed in 2022 to pave the way for planting 112ha of seed maize and 65ha of macadamia the same year.

“We are changing people’s lives through our community development programmes, including demo plots in 16 villages together with our commercial partners. With the right investors on-board in the future, we can change the lives of thousands of people,” Ueland said. The investment, is an opportunity for FFF to demonstrate the importance of efficient water use in farming. Apart from creating employment opportunities for farmers in Kilolo and Iringa Region, the project also offers a chance for residents to learn how to grow macadamia which attracts premium prices at world markets.