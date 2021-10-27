Four things you will only find in an online bookie available in Tanzania

Online bookmakers are the preferred types of gambling websites in Tanzania. With a population of almost 60 million, people in the African country are happy when they get the chance to bet on their favorite team. Like other African states, football plays a major role in the country, and it is also the most popular sport. However, this doesn’t mean that people don’t punt on other sports, such as basketball and rugby.

Of course, every iGaming site available in the country offers different popular sports in Tanzania because this is what people are looking for. Interestingly, there are a few specific things you may have the chance to test that can only be found in an online bookmaker in Tanzania.





Better odds for the most popular sports

To become the leading destination for online bettors, most gambling websites have to provide them with better services than other iGaming operators. Some of the companies that are registered in a different country than Tanzania don’t usually offer better odds for the most popular sports. However, after checking Nostrabet, we noticed that Harry Davies has reviewed and rated Betway Tanzania with a total score of 4.7/5, so it became clear that one of the UK’s finest gambling operators often gives better odds for the sports that Tanzanian punters usually bet on.

Sometimes, the bookmakers in the countries always provide better odds, which means you don’t need to use a specific promotion. Yet, there are cases where the bookie will allow you to activate an odds-related bonus as soon as you sign up. This will allow you to wager on the things you like using the best odds in the industry.

Advertisement





Different kinds of eSports sections

Even though Tanzania is not among the most popular countries for eSports, it seems like some of the bettors there like wagering on the specific computer and mobile games. Following Betway’s review and rating by Nostrabet, it turns out that this is also one of the brands with a special kind of eSports section. Although the bookies in the country may provide extensive coverage of every popular eSport, Tanzanian punters can come across special markets and features. Some of the go-to options for bettors are Dota 2, CS: GO, League of Legends, and more.





Customer support in Swahili

Like most other African countries, Tanzania is a place where people speak all sorts of different languages. Even though English is widely spoken, many people also use Swahili, especially for online betting. That’s one of the reasons why the online bookmakers that want to succeed in Tanzania provide customer support services in this language.





What’s even more impressive is that some online bookmakers’ support departments are multi-lingual. So, if you can’t ask a question in Swahili, you can use English and even Arabic (in some parts of the country).





Facebook Pages

Facebook is among the world’s most popular social media, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that most bookies in Tanzania have a special page on it. Besides using it to promote their services, some brands also release exclusive bonus codes and other types of things only to their Facebook followers.



