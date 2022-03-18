French firm launches Sh64 bilion investment in speedy internet

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A French company is planning to invest €25 million (about Sh64 billion) in high-speed satellite broadband in a space of 15 years from now.

Konnect Broadband Tanzania Limited, a subsidiary of Global Eutelsat Group launched the internet service in the country yesterday.

Tanzania is among countries in Sub-Saharan Africa that will benefit from the new satellite broadband with speeds of up 100 megabits per second, thanks to the move.

“We are investing €250 million in 40 countries in Africa whereby 10 percent of the capacity of the satellite is in Tanzania,” the company’s general manager in Africa, Mr Philippe Baudrier, said during the official launch.

As a direct result of rolling out their service, which is meant to up the internet penetration in the country, he said, some 100 jobs are expected to be created though partner sales, service and installation.

As of January this year, Statistics from Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) shows that the internet penetration reached 50 percent with 30 million people currently using the internet.

“We are not here to compete, but compliment what others are doing. Based on our research there is a need for high-speed internet everywhere,” said Mr Baudrier.

He revealed that Konnect internet services are designed to bolster the development of various economic sectors such as farming, tourism, education and healthcare.

According to him the company has since October 2021 been in the country setting systems before the official launch. Their services are already in the market.

Speaking during the launch, Hotel Association of Tanzania chief executive officer Kennedy Edward said: “Tanzanian tourism entrepreneurs need reliable internet to deliver a quality service, to develop skills and to unlock new markets.”

“Internet provider can help support the tourism sector by offering internet connection to both guests and employees at lodges, situated beyond the reach of traditional networks,” he said.

Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania (Femata) vice chairman Peter Kabepela said: “Connecting Tanzania remote mines to satellite internet will increase their productivity and contribute to securing their perimeter.”

The executive director for National Networks of Farmers Groups, Mr Stephen Ruvuga, said: “Connecting farms to satellite broadband will allow farmers to collect valuable data such as soil moisture as well as monitoring weather.”