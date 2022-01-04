Fuel prices drop marginally in January 2022

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Motorists will with effect from January 5, enjoy some relief after the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) announced latest fuel prices which ,however, shows a marginal drop.

According to the Ewura’s Director General Godfrey Chibulunje the prices have fallen between Sh4 and Sh35 for a litre of petrol, Sh43 and Sh67 per litre of diesel except for Mtwara whose diesel prices have increased slightly by Sh2 per litre.

He said with this decrease, consumers will now pay Sh2, 501 for a litre of petrol in Dar es Salaam, Sh2, 325 for diesel, and Sh2, 335 for kerosene.

At the Tanga port, the price of petrol will now be at Sh2, 521 per litre, diesel will be sold at Sh2, 369 while at Mtwara a litre of petrol will cost Sh2, 534 and diesel will be sold at Sh2, 425,” he said.

Mr Chibulunje said the interventions made by the Energy ministry has played a great role in determining the new prices.

On 5th October 2021, the Government reduced fees and charges of Government Institutions imposed on petroleum products by Sh29.38 per litre in petrol prices, Sh30.05 a litre on diesel prices and Sh26.99 a litre on kerosene prices.

In December, the Government has also suspended collection of the petroleum fees of Sh100 a litre on petrol and diesel

“Government has continued to take further actions to reduce local prices of petroleum products in a bid to minimise the effect of the continued increase in the world market prices,” said Chibulunje.