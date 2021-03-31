Government earnings from telecoms have gone up, says Ndungulile

This was said by the minister for Communication and Information Technology, Faustine Ndugulile today March 31 in Dodoma during a briefing of journalists in Dodoma about his decision to convene a meeting with experts to evaluate how many financial systems are in the country and why they are not harmonized.

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Revenue earned by government from telecommunication companies has increased from Sh80 billion in the month of December 2020 to Sh90 billion in February this year.

In the meeting he said that there are 51 million registered sim cards,32 million internet users, 300 million cash transactions done every month.

“However there is a challenge in our systems and I have taken immediate action by calling all our experts from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Tanzania Telecommunications Company (TTCL), CAG’s office and other institutions to evaluate our financial systems to understand their number, operations and development,” he said.

He noted that they aim to understand the challenge that has been hindering the systems from being harmonized and if at all there are any losses.

“I have given them a week to come up with recommendations where we expect to have improvements that will ensure there is no loss and the systems are harmonized,” he said.