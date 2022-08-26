Government, NMB Bank in Sh100 million ‘Diaspora digital hub' deal

NMB bank believes that Tanzanians in the diaspora have a big role to play in the country’s economic development process.

Dar es Salaam. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and NMB Bank Plc yesterday inked a Sh100 million diaspora deal.

Dubbed ‘Diaspora digital hub’ the digital platform will act as a database for all Tanzanians in the diaspora.

The director of the diaspora unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador James Bwana, and the NMB bank’s chief of wholesale banking, Mr Alfred Shao, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Shao said the bank believes that Tanzanians in the diaspora have a big role to play in the country’s economic development process.

As such, he said, the bank will continue to invest in systems to enable Tanzanians in the diaspora to access banking services, including remitting funds back home, hassles-free.

“The bank operates a dedicated department for the diaspora. It has also come up with a tailor-made system for Tanzanians in the diaspora,” he said.

In his remarks, Ambassador Bwana said the government has embarked on a number of strategies to boost the country’s development by ensuring that Tanzanians in the diaspora contribute to that effect.

He said the hub will not only be useful in tracking all the necessary information for Tanzanians in the diaspora, it will also be useful in linking them to various services back here in Tanzania.

The ambassador named such services as banking and finance and NIDA while also be able to know the available investment opportunities in the country.

According to him, the hub will have all the relevant information such as job descriptions, country of residence which will help to include diaspora in the development plans.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tanzanians in the diaspora remitted $569.3 million back home last year, being a 42 per cent increase in the value of value of diaspora remittances from $400 million that sent by Tanzanians living abroad to their homeland in 2020.