Hilda Bujiku appointed Vodacom Tanzania’s finance director

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania has appointed Ms Hilda Bujiku as the new Finance Director.

The announcement was made by the chairman of the Board of Directors, retired judge Thomas Mihayo.

Ms Hilda replaces Jacques Marais who has held the position for five years.

In a statement issued by the telecommunications company the appointment takes effect on January 1, 2022.

Currently, Ms Hilda is the deputy finance director of Vodacom Tanzania a position she has held since April 2021, but previously was the Managing Executive responsible for Financial Planning and Analysis, Investor and Company’s Secretariat.

Ms Bujiku joined Vodacom Tanzania in 2012 and has held various senior roles.

“She acted as the Finance Director for the period of 8 months in 2014 and later moved to Vodacom Lesotho as the Finance Director. While in Lesotho, she successfully implemented transformation projects and delivered consistent shareholder value,” reads a statement by Vodacom Tanzania.