How Kwala Satellite City is set to change millions of lives

Dar es Salaam. Over one million people are expected to benefit from the construction of an industrial park in Kwala Area, Kibaha District in Coast Region.

The total investment in the Kwala Satellite City has been projected to be $3 billion, which is equivalent to Sh6.9 trillion.

The project that will be implemented in 24 months will see the construction works cost $150 million (Sh345 billion).

It is expected that over 200 industries will be built in the area in two phases, which commenced in March, 2022.

Upon completion, the project that is implemented by Sino Tan will stimulate the country’s economy and realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking to The Citizen, Group Six International deputy general manager Yi XIaobo whose company was contracted to implement the project, said the project will include different facilities.

They include, infrastructure offices, residential buildings, administration blocks, commercial buildings, churches, mosques, police stations, gas station and fire assembly stations.

“The industries will produce food products, pharmaceuticals, industrial materials such as shoes and clothes, cooking gas, transport materials and steel,” he said.

Mr YI said the project will offer more than 1,000 direct jobs and indirect jobs to over 100,000 people.

He said upon completion the industries will provide direct and indirect jobs to over one million Tanzanians.

“The industries will maximise the utilisation of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Kwala Inland Container Depot (ICD) and the Dar es Salaam-Coast-Morogoro highway,” he said.

According to him, the project will reduce congestion cargo and containers at the Dar es Salaam Port and benefit neighbouring landlocked countries of Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Congo Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and Malawi that use the Dar es Salaam Port for importation and exportation of goods.

The project construction engineer, Mr Alexander Nchaholuli, said the 1.8 kilometre road to the area has been constructed and infrastructure development in the site is underway.

The Sino Tan Kibaha Industrial Park project will be implemented in the 2,500 acres, consisting of the construction of an infrastructure for industries and residential houses

“The largest industrial park in the southern of Sahara shall have reliable supply of water and electricity in order to strategically boost the country’s economy and exports,” he said.

“Also the area will have sufficient sewerage systems and guaranteed security,” he added.

The project is among the achievement of the sixth President Samia Suluhu Hassan who has been mobilising increased Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) to Tanzania.

The area will also be equipped with facilities for value addition to agricultural products in order to enable export of finished products.

Group Six International apart from being the project’s main contractor, has invested in Dar es Salaam, Coast, Morogoro, Dodoma and Zanzibar since 2006.

Among the investment spearheaded by the company include high buildings in the city of Dar es Salaam as well as the Mikocheni based Palm Village