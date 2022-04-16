Indian market offers new hope for Tanzania's pigeon peas farmers

By Florence Sanawa More by this Author

Mtwara. The government’s efforts to restore the pigeon peas market in India have been positively greeted by agricultural stakeholders saying the move would end farmers’ frustrations.

Tanzanian farmers of pigeon peas were frustrated due to the sudden decline of crop prices in 2017 to the tune of Sh200 per kilo.

The price decline from over Sh2,500 per kilo was witnessed in 2016, something that triggered a huge debate and uproar from agriculture advocates, policy and lawmakers.

Amidst debate, on October 18, 2017, ACT-Wazalendo through the then secretary of Ideology, Communications and Publicity, Mr Ado Shaibu urged the government to rescue pigeon peas producers.

Unfortunately, the price decline occurred at a time farmers were pondering to increase crop production following encouraging prices the following year.

But, reports have it that the decline in prices was attributed to export ban imposed by India despite the presence of a valid contract. It is said that the Asian country did so to protect their local farmers who harvested high yields during the year. The then Industry and Trade minister, Mr Charles Mwijage was quoted as saying the ban was wrongly imposed, hinting that the two sides were engaged in resolution talks.

However, in February this year, Agriculture Minister, Mr Hussein Bashe held talks with the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Binaya Srikanta Pradhan and agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would lift the ban extended to the crop.

“We at the ministry are preparing a working team that will sit with their Indian counterparts and design an MoU providing details of all Tanzanian crops exported to India,” he said during a briefing.

Mr Bashe who doubles as Nzega Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) said the two sides intended at ending frequent banning of Tanzanian crops exported to India.

He said during the meeting, the government of India was also asked to continue exempting import duty for Tanzania avocado as compared to competitors whose 30 percent import duty charges will continue.

“I would like to inform lentil farmers and buyers that we are finalizing discussion that will prevent including the crop among those prevented from entering India. Regarding pigeon peas, we are going to sign the MoU,” he said.

The decision was commended by the national coordinator for grain legume research, Mr Meshack Makenge who expressed confidence with ongoing efforts to revive the crop cultivated in many regions.

“Hopefully, these measures will restore farmer’s confidence and give them motivation to increase production in order to benefit economically,” he told this paper over the phone.

He said the Indian market was potential for the country due high pulses consumption in the Asian country, calling on Tanzanians to tap into the opportunity.

According to him, citizens in pigeon peas growing regions should start active pigeon peas farming in order to benefit with the conducive environment the government was striving to create.

Growing regions

Mr Makenge said globally, pigeon peas are cultivated in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, West and East Africa.

He said in Tanzania, the crop thrives in Mtwara, Lindi, Ruvuma, Morogoro and Manyara regions.





Spacing

According to Mr Mkenge, there are longterm varieties that are cultivated at the intercrop spacing of 100 centimeters and 150 centimeters inter row spacing.

“Middle term varieties are sown at 100 centimeters intercrop spacing and 60 centimeters inter row spacing. Likewise 90 and 60 centimeters are the intercrop and inter row spacing for the short term varieties respectively,” he said.

“However, Coast regions with high soil fertility and higher temperatures provide more yields, providing enough space is observed during sowing,” he added.

Ecology

Mr Makenge who doubles as pigeon peas researcher at the Tanzania Agriculture Research Institute (Tari) at Ilonga Centre in Morogoro said the crop thrives in soils with low water retention capacity and PH between 5.0 and 8.0.

“The crop thrives in areas with altitude below 1800 meters and an average of annual rainfall between 400 to 750 millimeters as well as temperature between 18 and 29 degree centigrade,” he said.

He said the crop requires soft soil that allows free and thorough penetration of roots, water and air.

Varieties

According to him, there are short, medium and long term varieties of pigeon peas that are grown in different parts of the country.

He said Komboa was a short term variety maturing between 110 and 120 days (four months).

Mr Makenge said the crop thrives between 150m and 500m above sea level mostly grown in Mtwara, Lindi, Dar es Salaam, Coast, Tanga and Morogoro regions.

“Mid-term varieties shrive between 200 and 1,200 meters above sea level and are cultivated by farmers in Morogoro, Dodoma, Singida, Tabora, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Geita, Mara as well as southern regions of Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma,” he said.

He named some of the seeds in this category as Tumia, Ilonga 14-M1, Ilonga 14-M3 that require 180 to 190 days (six months) to mature. But, he said the long term varieties require 270 to 290 days to mature and thrive in the central and highlands characterized by heavy rainfall.

The varieties include Mali, Kiboko and Karatu One, observing that these varieties don’t do well in altitude ranges between 0 and 400 meters above the sea level.

Fertilizers

Mr Mkenge said Mnolea that contain phosphorus and any other industrial fertilizers with multiple nutrients are suitable during the sowing of pigeon peas.

According to him, weeding should be done a month after germination, an exercise that should be repeated after a month depending on the weeds present in the farm.

Harvesting

Mr Makenge said pigeon peas should be harvested after they have dried enough in the farm, noting that an average of three to 3.5 tonnes could be harvested per hectare.

He said well sorted pigeon peas seeds should then be filled in the sacks before taking them to clean, well ventilated and free moisture rooms for storage.





Pests and diseases

A Tari and pigeon peas researcher at the Naliendele Center in Mtwara Region, Dr John Tenga said fusarium wilt mostly occurring during flowering was among diseases affecting pigeon peas.

Dr Tenga who is also the head of Grain Legume Department, named other diseases affecting pigeon peas as hytopthorablight, sterility mosaic, powdery mildew and cercospora leaf spot.

“Pests affecting the crop include helicoverpa armigera, leaf folder, maruca, mealybugs and blister beetle,” he said.

The expert suggested that the use of better and approved seeds that are resistant to pests and diseases would significantly control pests and diseases.

“Also, the use of crop rotation could positively control pests and diseases in pigeon peas farms,” he said.

Uses

Mr Makenge said apart from being used as food and commercial crop, pigeon peas farm remains could be used as animal feed.

“Like other leguminous plants, pigeon peas farming improves soil fertility through nitrogen fixation whereby nitrogen fixing bacteria present in the plant root nodules convert atmospheric nitrogen to soil nitrogen,” he said.

According to him, the crop consists of between 21 to 23 percent, making it among the preferred legumes.