Infinix Hot11 Play and HOT 11 launched in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. December 15, 2021. Infinix Mobile an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expending portfolio of mobile deviceworld widehas partnered with Tigo Tanzania to unveilits first HOT 11 series featured with 128GB Rom and 4GB Ram in Tanzania.

The collaboration between Infinix and Tigo gives more to customers - with the sleek smartphone coming with free 78GB internet for a whole year.

Infinix Public relation Officer, Miss Aisha Karupa said “We designed the HOT 11 play and HOT 11 with the user experience in mind by giving the phone a longer lasting 6000mAh powerful standby battery with a G37 chipset for next level in-game performance combined 6.82 silky smooth display that supports FHD+ and 90Hz refresh rate to provide emmersive viewing experience yet comfortable for gripping.”

“The HOT 11 comes fully loaded with a 50MP triple-lens camera with a super-wide F1.6 aperture, allowing it to snap fantastic photos in most lighting conditions paired with Super Charge technology, The HOT 11 Series really does pack the power needed to get a lot of a smartphone in this festival season remarked Miss Aisha Karupa”.

Tigo’sProduct rollout and execution manager,Suleiman Bushagamaspeaking during the launch said, “Our partnership with Infinix is one we carry with pride because it fits very well with our vision of delivering a bold new digital world for customers. This launch of yet another top of the range, affordable smartphone, is testament to our commitment of ensuring that everyone enjoys the benefits of a modern connected life through the services and products we offer.”

“Our partners continue to trust in our extensive distribution channels, wide 4G network, We aimto accelerate smartphone penetration in the country while ensuring that customers enjoy the best digital experience via the ultra-fast 4G+ network which is the largest in the country,we are giving away FREE 78GB internet data for the whole year to all customers who purchase theInfinixHot 11Seriessmartphone.”

Infinix HOT 11 series is now available in all store read for purchase.

