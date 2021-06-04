JATU to sale 15 million shares at DSE

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. JATU Plc, a company engaged in commercial agriculture is selling its 15 million shares at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) for Sh500 per share.

Reports show that companies listed at the DSE improve their financial status and capital.

JATU Plc Managing Director, Peter Isare said in a statement to the media that the shares will be sold as of June 1 to June 15, this year.

He said the shares will be listed on the DSE on July 29 this year. "During the period of sale of the shares on the stock market, DSE will suspend trading until July 28, this year, one day before the listing of new shares," he said.

Mr Isare said they currently run supermarkets in five regions of Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Dodoma.

He said they own 40,675 acres of land for the cultivation of marunda, beans, and sunflowers among others. It employs 10,264 people.