Johari Rotana reopens its doors in Dar after two years

Dar es Salaam. Johari Rotana, a five star hotel in Dar es Salaam has reopened its doors after a two-year closure following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The hotel reopened on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 with new hope after the international tourist arrivals in Tanzania have gradually been increasing thus positively influencing the hospitality sector.

Speaking during the opening the General Manager of Johari Rotana, Joerg Potreck said that the opening could not have been at a better time with Tanzania named “Africa’s Leading Destination” in 2021 and the increasing arrival of tourists in the country.

“It’s an exciting time for us all and my team and we are all geared up to welcome our guests back to Johari Rotana, “he said.

He added: We are confident that our spacious rooms and suites, wide selection of food and beverage venues, advanced meeting and conference facilities and recreation facilities will appeal to our guests and provide a competitive advantage in the market,” added Potreck.

Conveniently located in the MNF Square complex in Dar es Salaam’s Central Business District (CBD), the spectacular property offers 253 keys including 193 large hotel rooms.

The hotel reopens a few days after the Acting Director of Economic Statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Daniel Masolwa, announced an increase in the number of tourist arrivals in the country in the first quarter of 2022.

According to him there was an increase of 33.6 percent of tourist arrivals equivalent to 367,632 who visited various tourist attractions compared to 275,097 tourists in 2021

