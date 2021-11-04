Louvre Hotels Group and Golden Tulip plans $20 million five-star hotel in Dodoma

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Louvre Hotels Group and Golden Tulip based in Paris, France, is set to stamp its footprint in Tanzania with the construction of a $20 million (about Sh46 billion) five-star hotel in the new national capital Dodoma.

Unveiling the plan yesterday, the President of Golden Tulip Africa, Alain Sebah, said the Golden Tulip Dodoma, which is set to be completed in 2024, will be constructed in collaboration with the investment company Kifaru Group and Indian Ocean Hotels Ltd.

Indian Ocean Hotels and Golden Tulip Dar es Salaam are part of Louvre Hotels Group, a major player in the global hospitality industry, with a portfolio that now includes more than 1,600 hotels in 54 countries.

The Group has a full hotel offering, spanning 1-to-5-star hotels, including the iconic Louvre Hotels Group brands.

Mr Sebah said the Golden Tulip Dodoma will be a hospitality investment with a -100 room hotel, conference and leisure retail facility located on the slopes of Ndejengwa Hills in Dodoma.

“The Louvre Hotels Group and Golden Tulip are proud to be associated with such a prestigious project which will bring in the first international brand to Dodoma,” noted Mr Sebah.

“We have been very quick to grab opportunities in Dodoma because of the positive evolution of business and economy in Tanzania.”

His sentiments were echoed by the managing director of Indian Ocean Hotels Ltd and Golden Tulip Dar es Salaam, Mr Jitesh Ladwa.

He said their decision to invest in Dodoma was triggered by the good economic trend that is currently prevailing, as well as sound policies under the President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s regime.

The Tanzanian economy has grown at an average annual rate of around 6-7 percent for more than a decade.

“President Samia has been putting in place sound policies which are attractive to investors and that is why we are convinced to extend our investment in Tanzania,” stressed Mr Ladwa.

He said out of the Dodoma project, some 200 direct jobs will be created.

Further, he added, the project will also create over 2,000 indirect jobs.