Malaysia stages biggest book sale in Dar es Salaam

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. An 11-day 'Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Tanzania 2022' is set to open on Thursday this week at the Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam, offering books with discounts of up to 80 percent.

Tanzania is the first destination for the event where over 500,000 books are up for grabs.

An initiative of a Malaysian, world’s biggest book sale, is open to the public daily from 9am to 9pm, allowing bookworms and enthusiasts 12 hours of a book shopping experience.

Big Bad Wolf Books co- founder Andrew Yap said yesterday that the debut of the sale in Tanzania this year was the latest chapter in the book fair show success story, which began in 2009 in Malaysia.

“Our primary mission has always been to cultivate reading habits, increase English literacy worldwide and build a new generation of readers by making books more affordable and accessible to everyone.

The book fair representative from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Mr Mohamed Noor Hersi, urged Tanzanians to make it a must-visit occasion as they will be spoilt for choice with the selection of books available on offer.

“This years’ book fair in Tanzania, has a variety of books ranging from bestselling novels, science fiction, romance, literature and graphic novels to business books, self-help, architecture books, cookbooks and much more,” he said.

The book fair show also offers a wide selection of children’s books, , including picture books, activity books, colouring books, and interactive books, to name a few.