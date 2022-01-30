Manufacturers, traders brace for losses over power cuts

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanian business community has expressed deep concerns over planned power rationing as announced by the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco), saying this would adversely affect their operations.

They argued that Tanesco was supposed to come up with a maintenance strategy that would not interfere much with production and economic activities.

They also urged the national power utility to prioritise provision of electricity to manufacturing companies in order to maintain productivity.

On Friday, Tanesco announced commencement of power rationing to pave the way for the expansion of Dar es Salaam Kinyerezi I power station.

Tanesco’s managing director Maharage Chande made the announcement when inspecting the progress of the expansion work.

Members of the business community, however, said did not object to mainteance plans, but said this should be done in such a manner that economic activities would not be hurt.

Speaking separately to The Citizen yesterday, Tanzania business community communications director Stephen Chamla said Tanesco’s maintenance should not come as a surprise.

“They knew about the maintenance. Hence, they needed to come up with a strategy that would allow them to conduct the service without necessarily hurting economic activities,” he said.

He said electricity was no longer a luxury but a social and economic necessity to make life possible.

“We don’t see how Tanesco will end this problem, but importantly, they are supposed to carry their activities without affecting economic activities,” he said.

He said the announcement has come at a time businesses were struggling to revive their operations after they were negatively impacted by Covid-19, subjecting traders to serious challenges.

Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) advocacy and policy director Akida Mnyenyelwa said: “On the industrial side there will be serious consequences.”

He added: “Manufacturers will be forced to use generators, therefore subjecting them to additional costs. Some could suspend production and retrench workers and increase prices of products in the market.”

Mr Mnyenyelwa said Tanesco should look on the possibility of reducing rationing to industries to prevent disruption of production.

Mr Patrick Mvuti, a resident of Mbezi Luis said being a meat supplier required reliable electricity.

“Even before this announcement, there was unannounced rationing that impacted businesses. We incur losses, especially those dealing in perishable goods like me,” he said.

“Changes made at the national power utility including bringing in new faces had given me some hope, but I’m beginning to get worried,” he added.

He noted that fish suppliers would be in even more precarious situation under the rationing.

Ms Manka George, a shopkeeper, shared similar sentiments: “Those selling cold drinks will lose customers. Some traders may find it hard to do business a whole day. Tanesco should think better.”