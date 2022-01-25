Mo Dewji ranked 15th richest man in Africa

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzanian billionaire and former Member of Parliament Mohammed Dewji popularly known as Mo Dewji continues to hold the title as the richest man in the country as well as featuring among the wealthiest people in Africa.

In the latest Forbes list of the continent’s dollar billionaires in 2022, Dewji - the CEO of MeTL Group, is ranked 15th with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

The list features 18 billionaires worth an estimated $84.9 billion–15 percent more than twelve months ago and the largest combined tally since 2014 when there were 28 African billionaires; the average net worth is higher this year due to the current smaller number of list members, Forbes says.

Top of the list of African billionaires is Nigerian business magnet Aliko Dangote sittting on $13.9 billion, he is closely followed by South Africa's Johann Rupert and Family with a net worth of $11 billion and Nicky Oppenheimer & family occupying third slot valued at $8.7 billion, Egypt's Nassef Sawiris with a net worth of $8.6 billion is fourth, while Abdulsalmad Rabiu rounds up the top 5 five with $7 billion.

Stock prices and currency exchange rates from January 19, 2022 were used to measure the net worths.

Billionaires from seven African countries made the list. South Africa and Egypt have the most, with five each, followed by Nigeria with three billionaires.