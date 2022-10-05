NBC to invest more in digital banking

Dar es Salaam. NBC Bank over the weekend pledged further investments in the digital banking space to enhance customer convenience and experience.

Speaking to customers during the launch of customer service month, NBC Bank managing director Theobald Sabi said the bank will continue expanding its network digitally to meet customers’ expectations.

“We will continue to invest more in digital banking systems and expand our service network to enhance our customers’ convenience and experience while banking with us,” he said.

“We have invested heavily in our mobile banking product of NBC Kiganjani and the NBC-Connect which is an online platform for the corporate segment.”

For the year 2022, the bank has continued to strengthen its services by making several improvements in customer service delivery including expanding the bank’s service network to move closer to its customers.

Along with the 47 branches across the country, Mr Sabi said, the bank recently opened new branches in Dodoma and Dar es Salaam Regions.

The bank has also made improvements to Automated Teller Machine (ATM) services, which have now reached 183 machines and increased the network of NBC agents to more than 7000 agents across the country.

“Our customers' experience and satisfaction sits at the top of our agenda. At NBC Bank we pride ourselves on being obsessed with our customers and their satisfaction is our ultimate goal,” said Mr Sabi.

“We understand the convenience that is brought by digital innovation and we are willing and able to capitalise on that area of banking.”