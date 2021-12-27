NMB Bank launches new round of digital payment campaign

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The third edition of the NMB Bank MastaBata promotion series kicked off at the weekend with over Sh240 million earmarked as prize money for the winners.

The bank has since 2018 run the digital finance promotions to encourage use of Mastercard cards in payments to support the national efforts to make Tanzania a cashless society.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign dubbed MastaBata-KivyakoVyako, NMB chief finance officer Juma Kimori said customers making payments using NMB MasterPass QR will also be part of the competition.

“More than three million NMB cardholders and customers stand a chance to win different cash prizes during the three months of the campaign,” Mr Kimori said.

“There will be weekly draws that will see 100 lucky winners every walk away with Sh100,000 each, 25 monthly winners who will be walking away with Sh1 million and the grand finale which will witness 30 customers grabbing Sh3 million,” he explained.

He said the prize money will be topped up into winners’ accounts to encourage them to continue paying using their Mastercard cards. According to him, NMB was also using the campaign to reward loyal customers who have transformed together with the bank in its digital transformation journey. During the three years of the venture, Mr Kimori noted, card usage has increased tremendously and become popular amongst NMB customers. “We are now back with a bigger, better campaign to spur card usage in the country by rewarding our customers who are key partners in building a cashless society. This promotion aims at rewarding them for their loyalty and it is an incentive to our new customers for choosing NMB as their bank of choice,” he added.