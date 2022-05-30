Ruth Zaipuna named Africa's 2022 top banking CEO

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank’s Ruth Zaipuna (pictured) has been named as the African Banking CEO of the Year 2022 (Tanzania).

The award, unveiled during the Africa Bank 4.0 Awards in Nairobi, Kenya at the weekend, was in recognition of her individual credentials in spearheading NMB Bank Plc and for contributing a pivotal role in uplifting the banking industry overall.

Organised by BII World, which is a specialist provider of educational, research and consulting solutions to corporate and governmental organizations, the awards were part of the 8th African Bank 4.0 Summit – CEO Exclusive.

A statement, availed to the media from NMB Bank Plc headquarters in Dar es Salaam, said yesterday that the award was handed over by the Kenya Institute of Bankers CEO Julius Alengo and received by NMB Bank’s treasurer Aziz Chacha.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award on behalf of Ms Zaipuna, the NMB Treasurer, Mr Aziz Chacha, said the award was dedicated to the bank’s stakeholders.

“In Ruth’s words, this award is dedicated to one of our greatest capitals, which is our people, our staff [NMB staff], without whom, this may not have been possible,” he said.

Advertisement

During Ms Zaipuna’s tenure, NMB Bank Plc has maintained its position as the most profitable banking entity in Tanzania. The bank says in its latest annual report that its profitability continued to go from strength to strength, reaching a profit after tax of Sh290 billion in 2021.

NMB Bank’s clients crossed the five-million mark in 2021 as the lender utilized digital means to reach an expanded segment of the unbanked population. The bank announced commendable gross rates across all the other performance parameters, including assets size, loans and advances as well as customers’ deposits while the level of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) have been contained to within the regulatory thresholds.

The 8th African Bank 4.0 Summit – CEO Exclusive was a premium event drawing policy makers and higher authorities from Africa’s banking and fintech sectors for five days of workshops and forums where they discussed the way forward for progressing Africa during uncertain times by advancing digital inclusion on the continent.

Together with senior officials from the financial services sector, the summit also drew ministerial officials from relevant government bodies as well as regulators who participated in charting Africa’s digital banking future.



