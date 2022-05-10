Sitholizwe Mdlalose to step down as Vodacom Tanzania MD

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania has on Tuesday May 10 announced that Sitholizwe Mdlalose the Company’s managing director will be stepping down with effect from June 2022.

Mdlalose returns to Vodacom (Pty) Limited as the new Managing Director.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Vodacom’s Board Chairman Rtd. Justice Thomas Mihayo expressed his views on the Executive’s anticipated departure applauding him on his achievements since joining the Company.

“The board acknowledges the talent and experience that Sitho brought into the organisation. True to his abilities, and in the short period that he served at the helm of the company, he formulated a robust strategy that we all believe will serve to consolidate our leadership position in the market for the mid to long term” said Mihayo.

Mihayo added that during his time Mr. Mdlalose led the Company through multiple strategic negotiations that have poised its operations for recovery and future growth.

“Sitho’s leadership posture has been a strong asset to rallying support amongst key stakeholders surrounding our business including policymakers, customers and staff. His visionary leadership style is what the organisation needed for a smooth transition into the post-pandemic era of our times,” said the Company’s board Chairman.

Advertisement

Prior to joining Vodacom Tanzania, Mdlalose was Chief Finance Officer of Vodacom (Pty) Limited and for over 6 years, held various senior positions within the Vodafone Group with an exceptional track record of growing businesses and delivering strategic transformation.

On his part Mdlalose said, “It has been a great honor to serve as the Managing Director of Vodacom Tanzania PLC. I have enjoyed immense support and a fair share of challenges during my time all of which have contributed to setting solid foundations for the organisation as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic and pivots to a future-ready technology company. I leave behind a strong leadership team that will continue to lead Tanzania well into the digital age and change lives through technology.”