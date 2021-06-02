Smart Codes and five others now form Smart Code Africa Group

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A digital transformation firm, Smart Codes, has joined hands with five sister companies to form an umbrella company which, it said, will help to drive digital services.

The new umbrella company, called Smart Africa Group (SAG), will house all its five subsidiaries that have since been registered as independent companies.

Since 2010, the tech-led company has been offering different services in digital transformation including marketing, technology and innovation.

“This does not change…the company is setting the stage to do even more in this same direction,” said the company chief executive and founder, Mr Edwin Bruno.

“Creating SAG enables the company to manage growth and increase trust from clients. SAG’s functions with this new structure, are advisory, leadership, and direction. It will oversee operations, provide a unified vision for the group, help to defend the interests of the clients, and ensure that each subsidiary continues to experience the same level of growth that Smart Codes has had so far,” he added.

The five subsidiaries include Smart Codes, Smart Lab, Smart Foundry, Smart Nology and Smart Studio.

“The main mission of SAG is to build a platform company where we partner with African companies to help them make their mark through technology, media, and innovation. All of this will be powered by our subsidiaries who enable companies to build on top of our experience and expertise to solve different challenges. We’re joining African organizations and brands that drive digital transformation and are ready to work with them in this journey,” said Mr Bruno.

The five subsidiaries include; Smart Codes that offers 360 marketing services to include strategy, digital, creative, media, events, and activations, and public relations; Smart Lab will continue in its role as a private innovation lab and accelerator focusing on the accelerator programs, skills development programs, talent, space, and events; Smart Foundry deals with products, specifically the whole product lifecycle from strategy, design, development, and management; Smart Nology specializes in one of our original services, technology development offering web technology, payment integration, mobile application development, all the way to gaming and raffle tools; and Smart Studio to offer production services like photography, video, audio, and animation production.



