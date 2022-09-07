Tanzania, Mozambique to up cooperation in communications

By Muyonga Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has committed to scale up communication cooperation with its Mozambican counterpart through the Communications Regulators’ Association of Southern Africa (Crasa).

TCRA made the commitment here during the tour of the National Communications Institute of Mozambique (INCM) delegation learning visit on communication services’ management.

The delegation believes that TCRA has made remarkable progress in the areas of frequency spectrum management, the quality of services and cross-border communication.

Welcoming the delegation, the director of Licensing and Compliance with TCRA, Mr John Daffa, said the authority would share with the visitors all the valuable regulatory experience that will help them in improving telecommunication services in Mozambique.

“We are confident that the cooperation between the two regulatory bodies would develop the sector in respective countries. Our experts will share TCRA skills in managing communications in a modern point of view,” said Mr Daffa, who served as the acting managing director.

INCM’s head of delegation Francisco Chate expressed the expectations of his team to learn from TCRA’s competence in technological experience in managing telecommunications technology and services in the continent.

“In our view, TCRA has valuable knowledge to share with us, particularly regarding how best to manage and enhance communications services, particularly telephone and internet services,” said Mr Chate who doubles as an INCM member of the board of directors.

During the visit, the INCM head of monitoring and service quality, Mr Edmundo Alberto, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) chief Feliciana Maquina were part of delegation members.

The entire team expressed its satisfaction at how TCRA executed its duties to manage the sector through the use of modern technology, hinting that they had a lot to learn.

This is the second time INCM officials visited their Tanzania counterparts to learn, in its efforts to reform Mozambique’s telecom services through improvement of the quality of services across the neighbouring country.