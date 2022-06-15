Tanzania, Oman oil and gas bodies ink deal

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Muscat. The Association of Tanzania Oil and Gas Service Providers (Atogs) and Zanzibar Association of Oil and Gas Services Limited (Zaogs) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Society for Petroleum Services (Opal) that will see the three organisations co-operating in a number of areas in the oil and gas sector.

The development follows a visit made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to Oman when the MoU was signed during the Tanzania–Oman Business Forum held in Muscat in the presence of Oman’s minister for Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Tanzania’s ambassador to Oman Abdallah Abasi Kilima and government representatives from the two coujttries.

Atogs was represented by its chairman Abdulsamad Abdulrahim while Zaogs was represented by Ali Amour, a board member

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, Atogs chairman said the MoU will enable the three organisations to share local content experience in oil and gas industry and showcase and share business opportunities available in oil and gas and in strategic projects.

“The MoU signed today will also enable our organisations, to organise joint workshops, forums and seminars as an added value for its members in the fields of technical and training,” he said adding: “This MoU has come at the right time. It will also enable us to share knowledge transfer and expertise in the oil and gas industry between us”.

He said following the recent signing of the Host Government Agreement (HGA) between the Tanzanian government and companies that will develop the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in the country, Atogs and Zaogs stand a better chance to make maximum use of opportunities coming with the project

“Our colleagues are a step ahead and we will have a lot to learn from them. We want to make sure that our members get maximum benefits from LNG projects signed recently and many others. Atogs and Zaogs is looking forward to reaping a lot from the cooperation due to vast experience that Opal has in oil and gas industry,” he noted.

Both, Atogs and Zaogs expressed their appreciation to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her tireless efforts to attract investors, creating conducive environment for businesses and involving private sector in all her state visit.