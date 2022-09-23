Tanzania plans to buy cargo aircraft

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. The government is set to purchase a new special cargo aircraft, with plans to use the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) as a strategic airport for cargo landing.

According to the Deputy Minister for Work and Transport, Mr Atupele Mwakibete, plans are aligned for the special cargo aircraft- Boeing 767-300F to arrive in the country in June, 2023, to boost the cargo business.

Also Read: Air Tanzania eyes Dar-London, more long-haul routes

Mr Mwakibete was responding to a question asked in Parliament by Hai lawmaker, Saasisha Mafuwe who wanted to know why the government has not declared the KIA as a special airport to boost the country’s agribusiness by allowing cargo aircraft to land and takeoff without paying the fees.

In his answer, Mr Mwakibete said in efforts to attract cargo business, the government was ready to review landing fees for all cargo aircrafts as it had been proposed by the Hai representative.

“Currently we do not have special cargo aircraft which have specific schedules to land at KIA,” he said.

He, however, insisted that the cargo that coming to KIA was being transported by passenger aircraft.