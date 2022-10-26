TBL, WWF sign agreement for water quality

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), through its parent company, AB InBev, yesterday entered into partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Africa to improve water quality and quantity in identified high-risk sites by 2025.

This is the first time that the partnership is forged in Tanzania, according to the press release availed to the media yesterday.

On the global scale, the partnership between AB InBev and WWF has been in place for four years now.

Under the partnership, the two organisations are hosting a water workshop in Dar es Salaam from October 25-27,this week.

Themed, ‘Water Stewardship for Africa,’ the 2022 workshop is an opportunity for WWF and AB InBev market leads, in-country teams, governmental stakeholders and partners to share knowledge, foster thoughtful leadership and drive water stewardship in local communities.

Leads from both AB InBev and WWF will engage on the existing projects at various phases of implementation in Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Mozambique.

The Dar es Salaam water security project, the most recent addition to the partnership, focuses on improving water quality and quantity as well as protecting watershed biodiversity in the city and satellite towns through bankable nature-based solutions, particularly in the Msimbazi, Mzinga and Ruvu river sub-catchments.

The participants will explore partnership and water-related case studies, highlighting the success of collaboration to drive measurable impact on water availability and quality in high-risk sites.