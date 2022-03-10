Tira working to increase number of agents countrywide

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. In a quest to improve public awareness and uptake of insurance products, the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira) plans to increase the number of agents across the country.

With the goal of attaining a public uptake of 80 percent come 2030, Tira plans to expand its network of 938 insurance agents, and 24 bancassurance agents to a higher number so as to be accessible across the country.

Without mentioning the targeted increase, Tira’s licensing and market conduct supervision manager Hilard Masikini told The Citizen they have already implemented strategies to achieve that objective.

“We have established zonal licensing offices in all parts of the country to create easy access to people who want to become agents of insurance products, this is coupled with the ongoing awareness programmes that the authority is conducting,” he said.

This week also during a dinner event for women CEO’s in the insurance industry on International Women’s Day, Tira’s deputy commissioner Khadija Issa Said also mentioned their plans to improve the insurance sector’s contribution to the country’s economy.

“We want to raise the sector’s performance in the economy to at least three percent from the current 0.57 percent,” she said.

Ms Said who is experienced in the insurance industry with over 30 years’ experience graced the CEO’s event as part of the Women’s day commemorations which is dedicated to celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

In the event women discussed the opportunities, challenges and success in the field where women are minority compared to their male counterparts.

The chairperson for the association of women insurance agents Ms Esther Mwamafupa said women in the industry comprise not more than 15 percent.

She said that is why as agents they decided to establish a women’s platform apart from the national association to bring together women insurers and together discuss the key issues that they face.

“We also network and share experiences as well as business opportunities, some of which include introducing new products that align with insurance businesses like equities trading etc.” said Mwamafupa.