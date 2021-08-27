TNBC unveils plans to start factories for wood products

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) is undertaking a project that is deliberately designed to boost the establishment of manufacturing plants for Engineered Wood Products (EWPs).

Through its Forestry Working Group (FWG), TNBC has prepared a special strategy promote the establishment of EWPs in Tanzania.

TNBC executive secretary Godwill Wanga said during the eighth meeting of the FWG in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the EWPs are vital in the value-addition chain of forestry products - and, thus, playing a vital role in Tanzania’s economic development.

Dr Wanga said TNBC was tasked with the responsibility of developing a strategy for EWPs during the 12th TNBC meeting, which was chaired by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“We formed the working group so that it can spearhead the research into the preparation of the strategy for implementing the EWPs. Implementation of the EWPs will have massive economic gains on Tanzania,” said Dr Wanga.

He said the forestry sector offered massive benefits, including creating jobs for Tanzanians and bringing foreign exchange earnings to the country through exports of wood products.

Advertisement

“Implementation of this strategy will be supervised by the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism. It is our view that its implementation will stimulate the establishment of EWPs, a development that will reduce the importation of such products outside the country,” he said.

The chairman for TNBC’s Forestry Working Group, Dr Ezekiel Mwakalukwa, said the President Hassan-led government was upping its efforts in improving Tanzania’s business climate in the establishment of forestry factories so they can stimulate the growth of other economic sectors.