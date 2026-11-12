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Man who killed 'bodaboda' rider and buried his body in Mbeya given death sentence
Thursday, November 12, 2026
- 4 min read
By
Janeth Mushi
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South Africa's ANC spokesperson: leader Ramaphosa is not under pressure to resign
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Tanzania women golfers receive heroes’ welcome after Abuja bronze and Nigeria Open success
South Africa's ANC spokesperson: leader Ramaphosa is not under pressure to resign
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