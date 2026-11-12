Man who killed 'bodaboda' rider and buried his body in Mbeya given death sentence









Arusha. The High Court Mbeya Sub-Registry has sentenced Eliudi Mwanduta to death by hanging after finding him guilty of murdering commercial motorcycle (bodaboda) rider Ernest Mwasyoge and burying his body in a sand quarry in Kitete.

Prosecutors told the court that after hiring Mwasyoge to take him to Chunya, Mr Mwanduta repeatedly struck the rider on the head with a piece of wood until he died before hiding his body in the quarry.

The murder occurred on July 6, 2024, in Kitete, Chunya District, Mbeya Region. The body was discovered the following day, July 7, 2024.

Presiding Judge Angaza Mwipopo delivered the judgment on November 9, 2026, ruling that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

After assessing evidence from both sides, Judge Mwipopo found that Mr Mwanduta had deliberately killed Mr Mwasyoge to steal his motorcycle.

In his judgment, the judge said overwhelming circumstantial and forensic evidence linked the accused to the crime, particularly the recovery of the victim’s bloodstained motorcycle and Mwanduta’s cautioned statement to police detailing the attack.

“I am satisfied that it was the accused who caused the death of the deceased and nobody else,” stated Judge Mwipopo.

Emphasising the element of premeditation, he added: “I am satisfied that the accused killed the deceased with malice aforethought.”

The court noted that Tanzanian law prescribes a mandatory death sentence for murder.

Consequently, although the prosecution told the court that Mr Mwanduta was a first-time offender, he was sentenced to hang until dead.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that the victim had been entrusted with a KingLion motorcycle by its owner, Angolile Malongano, under a 10-month hire-purchase agreement requiring him to remit Sh15,000 daily.

On July 6, 2024, Mr Mwasyoge dropped Mr Malongano at Makongolosi Bus Stand before resuming his usual passenger transport services.

By July 7, 2024, concern had grown after Mr Mwasyoge failed to return home and could not be reached on his mobile phone.

On the same day, Mr Mwanduta went to the shop of Lingstone Mahende, popularly known as Ticha, seeking assistance to ride a motorcycle he claimed belonged to him. He alleged that he had injured his arm in an accident.

He recruited Mr Mohamed Abdallah, popularly known as Kessy, to ride the motorcycle, taking him to dense bushes near River Kitete, where the machine had been hidden under tree branches.

As they rode back towards town, Mr Mwanduta asked Mr Kessy to drop him off and continue alone to Ticha’s shop with the motorcycle.

On the way, Mr Kessy stopped briefly to relieve himself and noticed fresh bloodstains on the motorcycle’s dashboard and crash bar.

He alerted Mr Ticha, who inspected the motorcycle and confirmed the stains, raising suspicions about Mr Mwanduta’s claim that he owned it.

When Mr Mwanduta later returned carrying petrol in a plastic water bottle and asked for assistance to get to hospital, the men demanded the motorcycle’s registration card. He claimed it was at his home in Makongolosi.

However, when they accompanied him to the alleged residence, a neighbour said Mr Mwanduta was not known in the area.

The two men then took him to Makongolosi Police Station, where officers found bloodstains on the motorcycle’s fuel tank and crash bar, as well as on Mr Mwanduta’s jacket.

Mr Mwanduta claimed the stains were caused by chronic nosebleeds. However, police impounded the motorcycle, which Mr Malongano later identified at the station as the one he had entrusted to Mr Mwasyoge.

A search party combed the area around River Kitete and discovered Mr Mwasyoge’s body buried in the sand quarry.

A post-mortem examination revealed a fractured skull, a bleeding scalp wound and a broken, twisted right arm.

It concluded that he had died from severe head injuries and massive blood loss.

In his cautioned statement, Mr Mwanduta confessed to planning to kill a motorcycle rider and smuggle the stolen motorcycle into Malawi.

He recounted how he ordered Mwasyoge to stop near the quarry before fatally assaulting him with a wooden club.

In his defence, Mr Mwanduta denied murdering Mwasyoge or possessing the motorcycle, claiming police had tortured him into placing his thumbprint on a fabricated statement while he was carrying a solar unit.

Although he denied knowing witnesses Mr Kessy and Mr Ticha, he conceded during cross-examination that employment details involving an employer identified as Chinga, contained in the statement, were accurate.