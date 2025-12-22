Prosecution to decide on charges in shocking Arusha assault case

Arusha. The case file involving allegations against Anna Melami, accused of injuring her husband by severing his genitals, has been referred to the National Prosecutions Service (NPS) for further action.

Ms Melami is alleged to have attacked her husband, Mr Baraka Melami (40), on the night of November 19, 2025, while they were asleep at their home in Olevolosi Village, Kimnyaki Ward, Arumeru District.

Mr Melami claims that at around 12:45 a.m., while asleep with his wife, she began caressing him and touching his private parts before taking a knife, severing his genitals, and throwing them under the bed.

The NPS is responsible for determining whether a suspect should be charged and, if so, under which offence.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi on Monday, December 22, 2025, the Arusha Regional Police Commander, Mr Justine Masejo, said the case file had been submitted to the NPS for further steps, adding that the woman remains in police custody.

“At the moment, the information I have is that the case file has been taken to the NPS offices for further action,” said RPC Masejo.

How the incident unfolded

Mr Melami was initially admitted and treated at Selian Hospital in Arumeru District.

Recounting the incident, he said his wife began caressing him and touching his private parts before taking a knife, severing them, and throwing them under the bed.

“She started caressing me at night and, when it became erect, she took a knife and cut it off completely. She then covered me with a large blanket and began strangling me. I struggled with her until I managed to get outside while screaming. People came to help and took me to the hospital,” he said.

“There was no quarrel at all. We run a small shop. We went to bed peacefully, and neither of us had any problem with the other. I have only one child, and since we have one bed here and another at the shop, my wife often sleeps with the child there. When she wanted conjugal relations, she would come, and we would sleep here,” he added.

Furthermore, Mr Melami said that earlier on the day of the incident, they had dug a pit latrine at their home, continued with their shop business until evening, closed the shop, and then went to bed.

“I had not removed my clothes because it was cold and I was tired, so I slept fully clothed. When she came, she covered me with a blanket, opened the zip, and slightly pulled down my trousers. After the incident, as I was bleeding heavily, even when I tried to go outside, she continued to follow me and strangled me,” he said.

He further alleged that after the incident, his wife pretended to lose consciousness.

After relatives and neighbours arrived, both were taken to the hospital.

He said that as she tried to strangle him, she told him she wanted to kill him and then kill herself by taking poison.

“We had not quarrelled for almost three months. After arriving at the hospital, doctors asked where the severed organ was. My relatives went back home to look for it, and when they brought it, the doctors said it had already gone cold and could not be reattached,” he said.