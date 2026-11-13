Tanzanian court dismisses NGO appeal against four laws









Arusha. The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by the Centre for Strategic Litigation Limited, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) advocating democracy, the rule of law and human rights, challenging amendments to various laws that allegedly gave the government powers to interfere with the independence and operations of NGOs in the country.

Civil Appeal No. 244 of 2021 was filed by the organisation alongside Change Tanzania Limited against the Attorney General (AG), the Registrar of Companies and the Registrar of Non-Governmental Organisations, challenging a High Court decision delivered on May 14, 2020.

The appellants challenged amendments to four laws enacted in 2019, arguing that they gave the government extensive powers to interfere with the independence and operations of companies limited by guarantee, NGOs, associations and trustees’ institutions.

They argued that the provisions required such institutions to obtain government approval before entering into agreements with donors, submit financial reports and operate under government control rather than remain accountable to their members and governing boards.

They also challenged what they described as restrictive legal definitions of companies limited by guarantee and NGOs, as well as powers granted to the Minister to determine activities that could be undertaken by such institutions.

They argued that the provisions threatened their independence, ability to secure funding and capacity to fulfil their responsibilities.

The decision was delivered on Monday, November 9, 2026, by a three-judge panel comprising Justices Augustine Mwarija, Gerson Mdemu and Juliana Masabo.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the court dismissed the appeal and ordered the appellant to pay costs, ruling that it had failed to provide sufficient evidence to establish that the contested legal amendments violated the Constitution.

Justice Mdemu said the appellant’s claims were largely based on fears and assumptions about possible consequences rather than evidence demonstrating actual violations of constitutional rights.

The judges also agreed with the appellant’s first ground that the High Court had erred in applying the standard of proof used in criminal proceedings, but rejected the remaining grounds and ultimately dismissed the appeal because the appellant had failed to substantiate its claims.

The judge said the appellant had failed to meet the required standard of proof in constitutional petitions, noting that no substantive evidence had been presented through an affidavit to support the arguments in the original petition.

“We say so because, apart from fears of deregistration, disruption of operational continuity, possible abuse, restrictive interpretations and the potential weakening of non-governmental organisations, as well as concerns that the government would control these institutions merely because they were required to submit certain reports and other related matters, no substantive evidence was actually presented through an affidavit to support the arguments contained in the original petition,” he said.

On the appellant’s argument that the High Court had erred by relying solely on the affidavit instead of considering the petition, the judges rejected the claim, explaining that a petition outlines the grounds for challenging a law, while an affidavit provides evidence to substantiate those claims.

The court consequently ruled that the evidence presented had failed to establish the alleged constitutional violations and dismissed the appeal.

Grounds of the appeal

According to the judgment, there were initially two appellants. However, before the hearing began, their lawyer asked the Court of Appeal to remove the name of the first appellant, Change Tanzania Limited, from the appeal records.

The application was not opposed by the State Attorney, prompting the court to grant it and remove the company from the proceedings, although the judgment bears the names of both appellants.

The appellant had challenged several provisions in four laws amended through the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act No. 3 of 2019, arguing that they violated constitutional rights, including freedom of association, the right to be heard and the right to a fair hearing.

The laws and provisions under challenge were the Companies Act, Chapter 212: Sections 2, 3(3), 3A, 14(6), 31(1) and 40A; and the Non-Governmental Organisations Act, Chapter 56: Sections 2, 4(1), 4(3), 4(4), 4A, 8A, 17(3), 17(4), 17(5), 17(6), 17(7), 29(1)(b) and 31(c).

Others were the Societies Act, Chapter 337: Sections 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8(2), 8(6), 10, 14, 25(1), 26 and 27; and the Trustees’ Incorporation Act, Chapter 313: Section 1A.

They asked the court to declare the provisions unconstitutional under the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, 1977, arguing that they undermined the independence of the institutions and their fundamental rights.

Appeal

In the appeal, the appellant advanced four grounds for challenging the High Court decision, including that the court had erred by applying the criminal standard of proof, which requires allegations to be proved beyond reasonable doubt, instead of the standard applicable in civil proceedings, which is the balance of probabilities.

The appellant also argued that the High Court had erred by relying solely on the affidavit and disregarding the petition, which outlined the grounds for challenging the legal provisions.

Another ground was that the High Court had failed to establish that the provisions amended through Act No. 3 of 2019 violated the Constitution.

The appellant further argued that the court had erred in concluding that its case was baseless and had been filed with the intention of causing inconvenience.

For his part, the State Attorney defended the High Court decision, explaining that cases challenging the constitutionality of laws carry particular weight and therefore require proof beyond reasonable doubt.

He said the amendments to the Companies Act were intended to distinguish the registration of charitable institutions from that of commercial companies, rather than interfere with the operations of companies or NGOs.

He added that the registration requirements were intended to promote regulation and transparency, and neither violated constitutional rights nor prevented the institutions from carrying out their activities, as alleged by the appellants.

After reviewing the proceedings and submissions from both sides, the judges said the central problem was the absence of direct evidence demonstrating how the contested provisions violated the Constitution.