Tanzania, Nordic countries seek to scale up health innovations

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Nordic countries are seeking to strengthen partnerships to translate health research and technological innovations into practical, and affordable solutions that can be widely adopted to improve healthcare delivery, particularly in resource-constrained communities.

The collaboration will bring together governments, universities, private companies and civil society organisations to bridge the gap between research and implementation, ensuring innovations address real healthcare needs.

Speaking at a health innovation forum in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, November 12, 2026, the head of the Health Sector Resource Secretariat at the Ministry of Health, Dr Wonanji Timothy, said successful partnerships must begin by identifying challenges within the health system and developing solutions that can be tested before wider adoption.

Related National Nordic companies turn to local innovators for business solutions

The forum, held alongside Nordic Week, was themed ‘Collaborate to Innovate’, while the broader Nordic Week theme was ‘Dialogue to Progress’.

Dr Timothy cited a digital training initiative introduced in 2016 to address healthcare workers’ knowledge and skills gaps following concerns over maternal mortality.

“With support from Danish partners and the Ifakara Health Institute, the initiative was piloted in Dodoma and Coast regions before being scaled up in 2021,” he said.

The platform enables healthcare providers to access downloaded training materials without an internet connection and has since been translated into several languages.

“This is what collaboration means. The government identifies the challenge, research institutions provide evidence, and partners help develop solutions that can improve service delivery,” he said.

He said the government must create an enabling environment through policies, legislation and strategies while ensuring innovations are safe, affordable and sustainable.

Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research and Consultancy, Prof Sabina Mugusi, said Tanzania had benefited from Nordic academic partnerships, with more than 100 faculty members trained in different countries.

She said research and young innovators offered opportunities to develop solutions, but stronger engagement with industry and civil society was needed.

“Academia, innovation and government collaboration are already happening, but civil society is where I think we are lagging behind,” she said, calling for greater public awareness.

Clinton Health Access Initiative Country Director, Dr Esther Mtumbuka, said Tanzania’s healthcare infrastructure, skilled workforce and experience implementing programmes in resource-constrained settings provided a strong foundation for collaboration.

Capgemini Sweden’s Johan Müllern-Aspegren cited a three-month artificial intelligence programme that attracted 104 applications, selecting 10 multidisciplinary teams to develop local solutions.

“You cannot just airdrop innovation or technology into a situation. You need to understand the context and where that innovation is going to work,” he said.

Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johansson said sustainable cooperation required governments, universities, industry and communities to work together.