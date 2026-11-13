Chinese language broadens career prospects for Tanzanian youth

Dar es Salaam. Proficiency in Chinese is creating new opportunities for Tanzanian students in international competitions, employment and cultural exchanges, with 133 students and teachers honoured for their achievements in learning and teaching the language.

Commissioner for Education, Dr Lyabwene Mtahabwa, said learning Chinese could give Tanzanian students a competitive edge in the global labour market as interest in the language continued to grow across the country’s educational institutions.

He made the remarks on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the 2026 Chinese Ambassador’s Award ceremony held in Dar es Salaam, where 133 recipients were recognised for their outstanding contributions to Chinese language teaching and achievements in learning the language.

“Once you master Chinese, your opportunities are even broader in the global labour market than if you don’t speak Chinese,” he said.

Mr Mtahabwa said growing interest in Chinese among pupils in primary and secondary schools, teachers’ colleges and universities reflected the language’s increasing importance in international communication and employment.

He partly attributed the trend to Tanzania’s longstanding cooperation with China in education, science, technology and innovation, saying the partnership was helping transform the country’s education system.

However, he cautioned students against abandoning their cultural identity while embracing foreign languages, saying globalisation should not come at the expense of national values and traditions.

“Globalisation does not mean that national identity no longer matters. You must talk as a Tanzanian, eat as a Tanzanian, walk as a Tanzanian and behave as a Tanzanian despite globalisation,” he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the award recipients had demonstrated commitment and innovation in teaching and learning Chinese during the previous academic year.

She said more than 2,000 Chinese language learners in Tanzania had taken HSK proficiency examinations in the previous 10 months, reflecting growing enthusiasm for learning the language.

Ms Chen praised Tanzanian learners’ achievements, saying their efforts were helping strengthen educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

“The significance of learning Chinese lies not merely in mastering a kind of language, but in connecting with vast communities and world-expanding opportunities,” she said.

She added that proficiency in Chinese could provide access to cultural knowledge, economic opportunities and technological advancement, urging students to apply their skills beyond the classroom.

“More importantly, I do hope that the teachers and students will act as ambassadors of friendship for our two countries and peoples,” she said.

The ambassador said demand for Chinese was also growing across Africa, with more than 20 countries having incorporated the language into their national education systems by the end of 2025, while more than 50 higher learning institutions had established Chinese language or teaching programmes.

She said tens of thousands of graduates across the continent were helping develop Chinese language education and serving as bridges for China-Africa exchanges and friendship.

The 133 recipients came from the Confucius Institutes at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and the University of Dodoma (UDOM), the Confucius Classroom at the State University of Zanzibar, Mzumbe University in Morogoro, as well as other higher learning institutions and secondary schools.

Among those honoured were a second-year Bachelor of Arts with Education student at UDSM specialising in Chinese and English, Ridhwan Mohamed, and Masudi Kidaso, who has taken his efforts to promote the language beyond university.

Ms Chen cited Mr Mohamed’s success in winning this year’s Chinese Bridge Competition for university students in Tanzania, earning him an opportunity to represent the country at an international contest in China.

She also cited Mr Kidaso, who studied Chinese at UDSM’s Confucius Institute before returning to his former school, African Justice Primary School, to teach the language.

With support from Chinese teachers, Mr Kidaso developed an illustrated introductory Chinese textbook using artificial intelligence (AI), making the subject more accessible and engaging for young learners.

For Mr Mohamed, the recognition stems from an interest sparked by watching Chinese martial arts films, particularly those starring actor Jet Li.

He said the films inspired him to begin learning Chinese in Form One at Mkonge Secondary School in Lindi before continuing his studies at Usagara Secondary School in Tanga.

His passion later took him to UDSM’s Confucius Institute, where he has continued learning the language and taking part in competitions.

“I have participated in three Chinese language competitions, and after winning one, I travelled to China for an international competition, where I met friends from different parts of the world,” he said.

Despite the challenges of competing internationally, Mr Mohamed said the experience had strengthened his resolve to continue learning Chinese because of the opportunities it was already creating.

“I am very happy learning Chinese because it is a subject that interests me greatly. I have already started receiving opportunities, including requests to teach Chinese and work as an interpreter,” he said.