Tanzanian father jailed for 30 years over sexual abuse of daughter

Babati. A resident of Endagwe Village in Babati District, Manyara Region, Mr Ernest Felis, 48, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing his nine-year-old child.

Babati District Court Resident Magistrate Martin Masao delivered the ruling in Babati town on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

Magistrate Masao stated that Mr Felis was sentenced under Section 158 (1)(a) of the Penal Code after the court established that he committed the acts at night between June and July 2026.

According to the case details, the child first reported the matter to her teacher following an initial incident, but prompt action was not taken.

The abuse recurred on July 28, 2026, while the girl was sleeping in her room.

The court heard that the suspect threatened the child with beatings and expulsion from home if she disclosed the ordeal.

After the second incident, the child reported it to her teacher once more, prompting formal steps to alert the authorities.

"The child was taken to hospital for examination, and the medical results were submitted to court as part of the evidence for the case," said Magistrate Masao.

Delivering the sentence, the magistrate stressed that information regarding abuse and gender-based violence against children must be treated with utmost urgency by all relevant authorities.

He warned that delaying action puts vulnerable minors at risk of repeated abuse and urged parents, teachers, and society to report such incidents immediately.

Residents in Babati have commended the court for handing down a severe penalty to deter potential offenders.