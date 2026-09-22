Yanga, ZFF mourn Mama Fatma Karume

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland champions Young Africans (Yanga) and the Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) have mourned the death of Mama Fatma Karume, widow of Zanzibar’s first President, Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, who died yesterday aged 97.

Mama Fatma, who was also a member of Yanga’s Board of Trustees, will be buried today at Mbweni Cemetery in Zanzibar in a ceremony scheduled to begin at 4pm.

Yanga described her death as a major loss to the club, where she was regarded as one of its important figures and a long standing supporter.

Yanga president Eng Hersi Said said the club had lost a leader whose wisdom, commitment and love for the club had contributed to its development over the years.

“This is a great loss for us. We have lost a great leader with wisdom, knowledge and great love for our club,” Eng Hersi said.

He said Mama Fatma would be remembered particularly for her contribution towards the acquisition of the land on which Yanga’s headquarters at Jangwani, Dar es Salaam, were built.

“We will remember our mother Fatma Karume for the many good things she did within our club, including helping in the acquisition of the land for our headquarters at Jangwani in Dar es Salaam,” he said. “Indeed, we have lost a member and one of the symbols of this club.”

Her association with Yanga was deeply rooted, with the club considering her not only a trustee but also a respected elder whose relationship with the institution went beyond football. Mama Fatma’s passion for the sport, however, was not limited to Yanga.

ZFF secretary general Hussein Ahmada Vuai said she was among the people who played an important role in supporting the development of sport in Zanzibar.

According to Vuai, Mama Fatma contributed to the development of sport and remained a passionate football follower in Zanzibar. He said that, besides Yanga, she was a strong supporter of Kikwajuni and other clubs on the Isles.

Her connection with football also reflected the sporting interests associated with the Karume family. Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, who served as Zanzibar’s first President, was known for his interest in sport, with his era associated with efforts to develop sporting facilities in Zanzibar.

For ZFF, Mama Fatma’s death marks the loss of a respected figure who supported sport and followed football with interest.