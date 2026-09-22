Mount Meru Hospital hosts free eye care camp for over 100 patients

Arusha. More than 100 patients with cataracts and other vision problems will benefit from free screening, treatment, and surgery at Mount Meru Regional Referral Hospital.

The service provided from September 21 to 25, 2026, through a specialised medical camp brings together ophthalmologists from Tanzania and Spain.

Speaking during the official launch on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, Spanish ophthalmologist Dr Pio Garcia said the initiative aims to help patients access quality treatment while strengthening longstanding medical cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that the partnership also provides an opportunity for specialists to exchange knowledge, skills, and experience in managing eye conditions.

"We have come to provide these services as part of our longstanding cooperation with Tanzania. We are using our expertise to help people with eye problems, particularly those who cannot afford treatment because of the high costs," he said.

Dr Garcia added that vision-related conditions affect people globally, making collaboration among specialists essential in expanding access to advanced medical services.

Mount Meru Hospital ophthalmologist, Dr Bennett Msovu, said the facility possesses modern equipment to support the procedures.

He stated that the camp targets over 100 cataract patients from the Arusha Region and neighbouring areas, offering consultations, screening, treatment, and surgery entirely free of charge.

The initiative is implemented through a partnership involving Mount Meru Hospital, Spain-based Tumaini Global Vision, and Luminary Adventures Tanzania.

Ahead of the camp, the hospital received modern medical gear donated by the partner organisations to enhance service efficiency and strengthen local capacity for managing sight-related conditions.

Luminary Adventures Tanzania director, Mr George Mushi, said the partnership seeks to benefit communities through healthcare services while linking tourism with life-improving initiatives.

He noted the programme forms part of broader efforts to mobilise stakeholders and deliver direct benefits to local communities.

Several Arusha residents who turned up for treatment welcomed the gesture, stating it provided access to services that would otherwise prove financially prohibitive.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Bathelemayo Bakari, said the camp restored hope for patients who previously could not afford medical care.