Teachers’ union boss, co-accused face 14 corruption, economic sabotage charges

Dodoma. The President of the Tanzania Teachers’ Union (TTU), Mr Suleiman Ikomba, has been arraigned at Dodoma Resident Magistrate’s Court and read 14 charges involving corruption allegations, forming a criminal gang, and economic sabotage.

Mr Ikomba appeared in court on Monday, June 8, 2026, where he joined nine other CWT leaders who are facing the same charges filed by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

Initially, his co-accused were arraigned on May 25, 2026, when he was absent, but he has now joined them, including former TTU president, Ms Leah Ulaya, former secretary general, Mr Maganga Japhet, treasurer, Mr Nashon Kidudu, and the current secretary general, Mr Joseph Misalaba.

Others are Mr Baraka Mbonalibha, who is alleged in the charge sheet to have been an internal auditor, Mr Wambura Kihengu, Ms Angelina Wambura, as well as Pyrite and Industries Company Limited

The prosecution alleges that the accused jointly obtained Sh2.2 billion contrary to the TTU constitution, and also benefited from Sh1.3 billion from Pyrite and Industries Company Limited, with the intention of influencing a tender for the production of T-shirts and caps for the union.

After the charges relating to economic sabotage were read, Mr Ikomba was not required to enter a plea, as the court does not have jurisdiction to hear and determine such matters at this stage.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Denis Mpelembwa, State Attorney Gothard Mwingira told the court that investigations into the case were incomplete.

However, Magistrate Mwingira also said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not yet issued consent on whether the case should proceed in the current court or be transferred to the Economic Crimes Court.

Defence lawyer, Mr Meshack Ngamando, said bringing the accused to court before investigations has completely denied them freedom, as they remain in custody.

“Out of the 14 charges facing them, some are bailable. The delay in completing investigations means the accused continue to remain in remand, whereas the case could have started, and some of them could be out on bail under conditions while attending court from home,” said advocate Ngamando.

In his ruling, Magistrate Mpelembwa ordered the prosecution to speed up investigations and complete all required procedures so that the case can begin promptly and ensure that the DPP’s consent is obtained, so that justice can be served.

Meanwhile, TTU, in a meeting held on Monday, June 1, 2026, under the Vice President, Mr Shaban Ambindwile, proposed the name of James Asagwile as its new treasurer.

The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting said it was empowered under Article 31(c) of TTU to appoint one of its members as treasurer, while the vice president and deputy secretary general positions have been temporarily filled

In a related development, the Dodoma Resident Magistrate’s Court has adjourned an economic sabotage case involving employees of the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical, and Services Agency (Temesa) to Monday, June 22, 2026, after the prosecution informed the court that investigations were incomplete

The accused in the case include Lazaro Kilahara, Mathias Rutaguza, Sambayeti Magoko, Kennedy Manene, Peter Bongole, Clavery Busunzu, Mbisho Kinguti, Renatha Juma, Vicent Lutebuka, Michael Assey, Caesar Chambo, Nassoro Igangule, Deus Matiku, and Kentra Tanzania Limited