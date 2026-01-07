Two Chinese nationals charged with economic sabotage after Sh2bn uncovered in Dar home

Dar es Salaam. Two Chinese nationals who were arrested after a large sum of cash was found in their residence have been arraigned on economic sabotage charges, including leading an organised criminal gang and laundering more than Sh2 billion.

The accused, Weis Wang, 44, a resident of Masaki in Dar es Salaam and Dong, China, and Yao Licong, 32, also a Masaki resident originally from Jiangxi, China, appeared before the Dar es Salaam Resident Magistrate’s Court at Kisutu on Wednesday January 7, 2026.

Reading out the charges, State Attorney Benjamini Muroto told the court that the two face two counts: leading an organised criminal gang and money laundering.

On the first count, Mr Muroto alleged that the accused committed the offence on various dates between December 1, 2024 and December 30, 2025, in several locations including Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Mwanza, Unguja in Zanzibar, and other areas within the United Republic of Tanzania.

He said that during the said period and in those locations, the accused coordinated criminal activities including forgery, theft of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card information, tax evasion and obtaining money through fraudulent means.

The prosecution said the offences were committed contrary to Paragraph 4(1)(a) of the First Schedule and Sections 57(1) and 61(2) of the Organised Crime Control Act, Chapter 200, Revised Edition 2023.

On the second count, Mr Muroto alleged that on the same dates and in the same locations, the accused laundered funds amounting to $707,875 and Sh281.71 million, knowing that the money was proceeds of a predicate offence, namely leading an organised criminal gang.

He said the offence was committed contrary to Sections 12(1)(a) and 13(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Chapter 423, Revised Edition 2023.

After the charges were read, the Principal Resident Magistrate, Beda Nyaki, informed the accused that since the matter involves economic sabotage, they were not required to enter a plea as the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case on its merits.

“This is not a court with jurisdiction over economic sabotage offences, therefore you will not be required to answer anything here. Once investigations are completed, you will be taken to the High Court, Economic and Corruption Offences Division, where you will be accorded the right to be heard,” said Magistrate Nyaki.

He added that the money laundering charge is non-bailable, ordering that the accused be remanded in custody until the case is transferred to the High Court.

The State Attorney informed the court that investigations are ongoing and requested another date for mention.

Magistrate Nyaki adjourned the case to January 21, 2025, for mention and to review the progress of investigations.

Earlier reports about the arrest of the two Chinese nationals and the seizure of large sums of cash packed in big sack-like bags were issued by the Oysterbay Local Government chairperson, who claimed the suspects were arrested following information from good Samaritans and that Sh6 billion had been recovered.

However, Kinondoni Regional Anti-Corruption Bureau (Takukuru) head Christian Nyakizee dismissed the claims, saying they were inaccurate.