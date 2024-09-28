Verdict for gang rape case set for September 30

Dodoma. The verdict in the gang rape and sodomy against a young woman, which sparked outrage in Tanzania, is set to be delivered on Monday September 30, 2024, defence lawyer has said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, September 27, 2024, the defence lawyer, Mr Meshack Ngamando, said that all required procedures for the case had been completed, and the court’s decision is the only thing pending.

"Today, we had the chance to make our final submissions on the entire case process—from the charge sheet, arrest, identification, witnesses, and evidence presented in court. This was done over the course of three hours, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. After we finished, the prosecution made their submissions from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Now we are just waiting for the court’s decision," said Mr Ngamando.

The case number 23476 of 2024, involves four defendants, including Clinton Damas, also known as Nyundo, Praygod Mushi, Nickson Jackson 'Machuche,' and Amin Lema, also known as Kindamba.

Mr Ngamando explained that the defence had the opportunity to present their final legal arguments, including pointing out any procedural flaws that occurred during the case's hearing.

He added that the proceedings went smoothly, with records properly documented, and they are awaiting the judge’s final verdict.